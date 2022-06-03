Platinum Jubilee Pageant: What to know about the celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Since Thursday, several celebrations have taken place in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. The queen is the first British monarch to reach the milestone of serving 70 years on the throne.

Members of the royal family have attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony, the service of thanksgiving and Saturday's Epsom Derby.

Queen Elizabeth has only missed two derby days during her reign, and this year marked the third.

The finale of the festivities celebrating the Queen is the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Unlike previous events, the final celebration is open to the public.

Bells of Westminster Abbey

To kick off the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the bells of Westminster Abbey will ring just as they did on Queen Elizabeth’s coronation day in 1953.

The Mounted Band of the Household Cavalry will then lead the Gold State Coach, pulled by eight Windsor Grey horses, through the streets near Buckingham Palace and show archival images of a young Queen Elizabeth during her coronation.

Gold State Coach

Queen Elizabeth’s 18th century Gold State Coach will be paraded through the streets of London during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Although the queen will not be along for the ride, the palace has said it will be projecting past images of the queen in the coach to the windows of the carriage.

It has been 20 years since the 260-year-old carriage has been removed from its display at the Royal Mews.

Queen Elizabeth was first transported in the carriage on her coronation day in 1953. She has since ridden in it only two other times — for her Silver and Golden Jubilees.

For queen and country

After the queen’s Gold State Coach is presented, there will be a military parade with over 1,000 members and 200 horses taking the streets of London.

The first act of the pageant is to celebrate Britain’s armed forces throughout the Commonwealth.

The Time of Our Lives

"The Time of Our Lives" portion of the pageant is to display how pop culture has evolved since Queen Elizabeth took the throne. Each decade will be brought to life through music, fashion, vehicles and dances.

This portion of the celebration will feature 150 different "national treasures" of England who helped shape the culture in the country over the last 70 years.

They will include TV personalities, musicians, chefs, athletes and artists. Some prominent attendees include Sir Cliff Richard, Heston Blumenthal, Rosie Jones, Kadeena Cox, Alan Titchmarsh, James Martin, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Gary Lineker and childhood favorites such as Basil Brush.

Let’s Celebrate

The third act will consist of street performances that harness the community spirit that has been seen throughout the U.K. the last seven decades.

Some of the groups who created their own pieces for this portion of the pageant include Trigger, Shademakers, Nutkhut, Mahogany, Emergency Exit Arts and Mandinga Arts, Bridgwater Carnival, Have Faith and Jeni Cairns, Global Grooves, Imagineer and Cirque Bijou.

The official website for the pageant shares that this portion of the event is to "celebrate the queen’s extraordinary life experience."

Happy and Glorious

The final act of the pageant will be held around the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace. The previous three acts all lead to a moment when citizens can pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne.

The country’s national anthem, "God Save the Queen," will be led by Ed Sheeran as attendees are invited to sing along with the Grammy-winning artist.

Members of the royal family, including the queen, are not expected to take part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. It is intended for the people of the country and Commonwealth to celebrate Queen Elizabeth with music and street performances to cap off the four-day event.