Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth funeral date revealed: London's Westminster Abbey to host world leaders Sept. 19

Body of Queen Elizabeth II to lie in state for four days in Westminster Hall before Sept. 19 funeral

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Royal expert Jack Royston provides professional analysis of the cultural impact of Queen Elizabeth’s death, predicting how the nation will transition into King Charles III’s reign on ‘Fox News Live.’ 

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, drawing leaders from around the world, the royal family announced.

Elizabeth's coffin will be transferred from its current location at Balmoral Castle in Scotland by road to Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday, a journey that will take six hours by hearse.

The queen will then lie in state for "four days" in Westminster Hall where the public will be allowed to pay their respects, Buckingham Palace said.

The royal family will be hoping to project an image of strength and unity after the loss of the monarchy's most respected figurehead, one expert said.

Royal expert Eloise Parker told Fox New Digital, "The family will be keen to play down the ‘feud’ narrative, given their more pressing new issues, processing the enormity of the death of the Queen and the intense scrutiny faced by King Charles as he settles into his new role."

Meghan Markle has reportedly canceled several U.S. engagements in the next couple of weeks that would clash with the likely timing of the funeral. 

Members of the Royal family visit Crathie Kirk for a private service then do a walkabout speaking to members of the public who came to lay flowers and pay respects for Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday. 

Members of the Royal family visit Crathie Kirk for a private service then do a walkabout speaking to members of the public who came to lay flowers and pay respects for Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday.  (Newsline Media/MEGA for Fox News Digital)

The Duchess of Sussex had planned to be on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and attend the United Nations General Assembly with Prince Harry on Sept. 20 but has canceled both following the queen’s death, according to the New York Post, which cited sources familiar with the matter. 

