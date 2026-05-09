Putin says he thinks the war with Ukraine 'is coming to an end' as Trump-brokered 3-day ceasefire begins

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Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said he thinks the war with Ukraine could end soon.

"I think that the matter ⁠is coming to an end," Putin told reporters, according to Reuters.

Putin’s words came a day after Trump announced a three-day ceasefire to celebrate the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II, as well as a massive prisoner exchange between both nations.

The ceasefire began on Saturday and will run through Monday, Trump wrote on Truth Social. "The celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II."

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"This ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prisoner swap of 1,000 prisoners from each country," he added. "This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy."

The day was celebrated with Russia’s most scaled-back Victory Day parade in years.

The war in Ukraine has dragged on for more than four years after Russia invaded the country in February 2022, with the Kremlin initially believing it could win quickly yet Russia still hasn’t been able to take the entire Donbass region.

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Putin told reporters that he would prefer to talk to German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder when asked about talks with European leaders.

He added that he would only consider speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a lasting peace deal had been agreed upon.

On X, Zelenskyy confirmed the exchange of prisoners captured during the four-year conflict, which began when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

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"Within the framework of the negotiating process mediated by the American side, we received Russia’s agreement to conduct a prisoner exchange in the format of 1,000 for 1,000," he wrote. "A ceasefire regime must also be established on May 9, 10, and 11. Ukraine is consistently working to bring its people home from Russian captivity. I have instructed our team to promptly prepare everything necessary for the exchange."

Zelenskyy also thanked Trump for his diplomatic involvement in the process and said he hopes the United States will make sure Moscow abides by the agreement.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.