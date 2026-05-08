Trump announces surprise three-day ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine war

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President Donald Trump on Friday announced a three-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia to celebrate the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II.

"This ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prisoner swap of 1,000 prisoners from each country," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy."

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