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Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Trump announces surprise three-day ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine war

Trump says the request was made directly by him and was agreed to by both Putin and Zelenskyy

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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President Donald Trump on Friday announced a three-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia to celebrate the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaking at a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers

President Donald Trump on Friday announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

"This ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prisoner swap of 1,000 prisoners from each country," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy."

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Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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