Trump: We're going straight to Russia-Ukraine peace deal, 'not a mere ceasefire'

President Donald Trump is ready to zoom past a ceasefire and get straight to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

After his high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump announced his intention to bring a more final end to the war.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a peace agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere ceasefire agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday.

