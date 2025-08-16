Expand / Collapse search
Trump: We're going straight to Russia-Ukraine peace deal, 'not a mere ceasefire'

Trump doubts whether a ceasefire would 'hold up'

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Putin states Ukraine war wouldn't have begun if Trump was president instead of Biden: 'Can confirm' Video

Putin states Ukraine war wouldn't have begun if Trump was president instead of Biden: 'Can confirm'

Russian president Vladimir Putin backs Trump claim that Ukraine conflict would have been avoided if Trump remained in White House after 2020 election.

President Donald Trump is ready to zoom past a ceasefire and get straight to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

After his high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump announced his intention to bring a more final end to the war.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a peace agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere ceasefire agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

