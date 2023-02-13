Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
Published

Protesters clash at drag queen reading time outside world famous British art gallery

One individual was arrested during protests over Drag Queen Story Hour

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Protesters in London clashed over a drag queen story telling event Saturday after those supporting the event squared off with far-right opponents of the reading, prompting the Metropolitan Police to step in.

At least one person was arrested according to multiple reports as police officers looked to calm dozens of protesters outside the Tate Britain art gallery in central London, roughly a mile from Westminster. 

Emotions apparently ran high over the weekend as Aida H Dee hosted three children’s book readings Saturday while hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK.

Protesters outside the Tate Britain in London, which has been hosting a drag queen story-telling event for children. Far-right protesters clashed with counter-protesters who appeared in support of the story-telling. 

Protesters outside the Tate Britain in London, which has been hosting a drag queen story-telling event for children. Far-right protesters clashed with counter-protesters who appeared in support of the story-telling.  (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

WORLD WAR II BOMB EXPLODES IN ENGLAND IN 'UNPLANNED' DETONATION

Dee, who took to Twitter to champion the day as a success, said it had been "one proper emotional day" as right-wing opponents were met by Dee's supporters outside the gallery. 

There were no reported injuries as tensions ran high, but officers were reportedly forced to form a corridor so thar the event’s attendees could safely enter the building. 

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the Metropolitan Police Department for comment, though a report by The Guardian said one individual was arrested after they levied "racially aggravated comments" at an officer. 

Counter protestors assemble to confront the right wing Patriotic Alternative group and other far right protestors at Tate Britain on Feb. 11, 2023 in London.

Counter protestors assemble to confront the right wing Patriotic Alternative group and other far right protestors at Tate Britain on Feb. 11, 2023 in London. (Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

BRITISH ANTI-REFUGEE PROTEST TURNS HOSTILE, 3 ARRESTED

Dee also took to Twitter to say that "five haters" made it into the building and caused a "disruption" though not to the story telling event. 

"They made a fuss elsewhere in the building, not where the show was," Dee said. 

Dee posted numerous photos of the event showing families with small children sitting and listening to the reading as people with picket signs lined up outside the building. 

Police struggle to keep the two sides apart as anti drag queen protestors are pushed off the steps of Tate Britain on Feb. 11, 2023 in London.

Police struggle to keep the two sides apart as anti drag queen protestors are pushed off the steps of Tate Britain on Feb. 11, 2023 in London. (Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the Tate for comment, but a spokesperson person told The Guardian that individuals are not booked through the gallery "in order to promote particular points of view, nor to reconcile differing points of view.

"Our galleries offer a broad program and visitors have the freedom to choose which aspects of it they engage with," the spokesman added. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.