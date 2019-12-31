Expand / Collapse search
Arts
Picasso painting damaged by London gallery visitor, officials say

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A 20-year-old man is charged with damaging a Picasso painting at London's Tate Modern gallery, police said Tuesday.

Shakeel Ryan Massey reportedly ripped the 1944 "Bust of a Woman" oil painting on Saturday. He is charged with criminal damage and was ordered held in police custody pending his next court hearing.

In this Tuesday, June 14, 2016 file photo, an exterior view shows a new building called the Switch House, at left, which has been added on to the Tate Modern gallery in London. London police have charged a man with criminal damage after an attack on a Picasso painting at the Tate Modern gallery. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

The gallery remains open but has taken the painting off display while its conservation team assesses the damage.

The semi-abstract-style painting portrays photographer Dora Maar, wearing a hat and green clothing while sitting on a black chair, according to the museum's website.

The artwork was created in Paris during the Nazi occupation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 