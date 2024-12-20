Expand / Collapse search
Projectile from Yemen strikes near Tel Aviv, injuring more than a dozen: officials

Israel said it had failed to intercept the projectile

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Israeli fighter jets depart for Yemen mission Video

Israeli fighter jets depart for Yemen mission

Israeli air force jets depart for strikes on Houthi terror targets in Yemen. (Video: IDF.)

A projectile launched into Israel from Yemen overnight into Saturday struck Tel Aviv, resulting in mild injuries to 16 people, according to Israeli officials.

Israel's military said after sirens sounded in central Israel that the projectile landed in Tel Aviv’s southern Jaffa area following failed attempts to intercept.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, one projectile launched from Yemen was identified and unsuccessful interception attempts were made," the military said on Telegram.

Israeli emergency services work at the scene of a missile strike

Israeli emergency services work at the scene of a missile strike that, according to Israel’s military, was launched from Yemen and landed in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, Israel, December 21, 2024. (Reuters)

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have repeatedly launched missile attacks from Yemen against Israel since the war in Gaza began in October of last year, but the incident overnight represents a rare instance in which Israel failed to intercept.

Israel has retaliated by striking multiple targets in areas in Yemen controlled by the Houthis.

People gather at the scene of a missile strike

People gather at the scene of a missile strike that, according to Israel’s military, was launched from Yemen and landed in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, Israel, December 21, 2024. (Reuters)

"A short time ago, reports were received of a weapon falling in one of the settlements within the Tel Aviv district," Israeli police said Saturday.

On Thursday, the Israeli military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, with shrapnel resulting in extensive damage to a school near Tel Aviv.