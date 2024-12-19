Israeli airstrikes target Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa, port city Hodeida

A series of Israeli airstrikes targeted Sanaa, Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital, early Thursday, igniting fires at energy facilities and at the Red Sea port city of Hodeida.

"The targets struck by the [Israeli military] were used by the Houthi forces for military purposes," a statement said. "The strikes degrade the Houthi terrorist regime, preventing it from exploiting the targets for military and terrorist purposes, including the smuggling of Iranian weapons to the region."

Israeli forces carried out the strikes on the ports and energy infrastructure in Yemen following the firing of Houthi missiles that were shot down before reaching Israeli territory, according to IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

US FORCES TARGET HOUTHI WEAPONS STORAGE FACILITIES IN YEMEN OVER THE WEEKEND: CENTCOM

"Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling debris from the interception," the Israeli military said.

Sirens sounded near Tel Aviv and the surrounding areas, and a large explosion was heard overhead at the time. The Houthis did not immediately claim the missile attack, but said a statement would be issued within hours, following a pattern of how the group claims their assaults.

ISRAELI STRIKE KILLS HEZBOLLAH SPOKESMAN IN BEIRUT; AT LEAST 30 DEAD IN GAZA AIRSTRIKES

The Houthis have carried out attacks on Israel and shipping in a campaign to support the Palestinians as Israel continues its war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 45,000 people, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Healthy Ministry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The terrorist group has targeted more than 100 merchant vessels since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023.

Houthi-controlled media outlets currently offer no information on the damage or casualties from Thursday’s strikes.