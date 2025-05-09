Expand / Collapse search
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV's first address draws similarities to Pope Francis' papacy while preserving forsaken traditions

Pope Leo XIV touches on hope for a synodal church following in line with Pope Francis' 12-year papacy, according to expert

Gabriele Regalbuto By Gabriele Regalbuto Fox News
Published
Pope Leo XIV, history’s first North American pope, said Friday that his election was both a cross and a blessing as he celebrated his first Mass in Sistine Chapel (Video: Associated Press.)

Pope Leo XIV was welcomed as the newest pontiff by a sea of faithful and an uninterrupted view of St. Peter’s Square on Thursday.

Conversely, Pope Leo, born Robert Francis Prevost, introduced himself to the public using Italian and Spanish dialects and greeted onlookers both in person and virtually with a concise speech about building bridges and fostering hope for a synodal church.

"In his opening remarks, he mentioned being a missionary church that includes all people, and that comes right out of Pope Francis," Dennis Doyle, professor emeritus at the University of Dayton in Ohio, told Fox News Digital.

Doyle taught at the Catholic research university for 40 years.

Conclave elects new Pope Robert Francis Prevost.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane     TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

Pope Francis, the 266th Vicar of Christ, created Provest a cardinal in 2023.

"Pope Francis’ first major document was called ‘Evangelii gaudium’, ‘The joy of the gospel," Doyle said.

In his evanescent address, Pope Leo XIV said, "To all you brothers and sisters of Rome, Italy, of all the world, we want to be a synodal church, walking and always seeking peace, charity, closeness, especially to those who are suffering."

"Pope Francis was really big into this idea of synodality," Doyle said.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, formerly known as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, stands for a portrait at the end of the consistory where Pope Francis elevated 21 new cardinals in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sept. 30, 2023. (Riccardo De Luca/AP)

"For him, in his very brief remarks, to say we must be a synodal church, that is a big signal that he intends to continue much of what Pope Francis was about," he said of Pope Leo XIV.

The first American pope, though pointing to Francis’ papacy symbolically, dressed in traditional garb including a red mozzetta and white cassock. Pope Francis, in 2013, was notably absent of adornments on the balcony for his first public appearance as elected pontiff.

"He's signaling he intends to be traditional in some ways," Doyle said. "It'll be interesting to see if he lives in the Apastolic Palace."

The papal apartments at the Apastolic Palace are the official residence of the pope. Pope Francis broke tradition and declined residency there and, instead, lived at Domus Sanctae Marthae, the location where cardinal electors stay during a conclave.

Cardinal Robert Prevost created a cardinal by Pope Francis

Archbishop Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, receives the red biretta hat from the late Pope Francis during the consistory in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican City, Vatican, on September 30, 2023.  (Photo by Isabella Bonotto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"In some ways, maybe he's going to be different from Francis," Doyle said. "Francis did do some things that alienated traditionalists."

Prevost was ordained on June 19, 1982. During his ministry, Cardinal Prevost was elected as head of the Augustinian Province of Chicago, his hometown, and served as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, among other notable titles.

The newest Bishop of Rome selected the papal name "Leo" and while it is presently unclear which of the 13 namesakes he admired most, Leo the Great, the first Pope Leo, and Pope Leo XIII seem ahead of the pack, according to Doyle.

Pope John Paul II meets the future Pope Leo XIV

Undated picture of Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, with late former Pope John Paul II.   (Augustinian Province of Our Mother of Good Counsel/Handout via Reuters)

"Everybody's looking first to Leo the XIII," he said. "You never know until he says more."

Pope Leo XIV as a cardinal before he was elected pontiff

Pope Leo XIV attended the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025, in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis died on April 21st at the age of 88. Born in Argentina as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he was the first Latin American and the first Jesuit to become Pope when elected in 2013.  (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Pope Leo XIII is often renowned for writing the first of the great Catholic social encyclicals, Rerum Novarum.

"In Latin, Rerum Novarum is an idiom, and it means ‘On Revolutionary Changes,’" Doyle said. "It's like an idiom for revolution. Although, a lot of people just translate it literalistically as ‘On New Things.’"

The encyclical, according to Doyle, addresses the rise of communism and the industrial revolution, including new and harsh conditions for workers in the 19th century.

Pope Leo XIV during his first mass as pope at the Sistine Chapel

Pope Leo XIV leads the Pro Ecclesia Mass in the Sistine Chapel, on May 9, 2025, in Vatican City, Vatican. White smoke was seen over the Vatican early yesterday evening as the Conclave elected American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th Pontiff. The moderate from Chicago and a close friend of Pope Francis will be known as Pope Leo XIV.  (Photo by Vatican Media/Vatican Pool - Corbis/Getty Images)

"It starts out with a condemnation of socialism," Doyle said. "Although, by socialism, he meant what we would only use the word ‘communism’ today."

"He condemned it as being out of touch with the natural law. Because that natural law would tell us that ownership is something that is kind of natural to human beings; that we’re going to have property, if we make things and so on, that they are ours," Doyle added.

Doyle said that Catholic social teaching is general and addresses basic human principles about the economy and society with some room for interpretation.

"I think that he's going to be a very balanced pope," Doyle said.

Gabriele Regalbuto is a Senior Editor of SEO at Fox News Digital. Gabriele has a Journalism and Communications degree from West Virginia University. She has worked to produce content for newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms. At Fox, she has assisted in coverage of breaking news events including the 2024 presidential cycle, 2022 midterm elections, Queen Elizabeth II's death, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.