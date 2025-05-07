'Dio benedica il Papa', other well wishes for the new pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, in Italian

Catholics around the world are rejoicing at the election of a new pope.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, is an American from Chicago, Illinois. He was created a cardinal in 2023 by Pope Francis.

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, the sequestered College of Cardinals selected the new Bishop of Rome, Pope Leo XIV, the 267th successor to Saint Peter, after meeting for just over 24 hours and voting in four ballots.

The papal conclave is done entirely in secrecy at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City to prevent interference and distractions.

White smoke billowed from the chimney of the official residence of the pope to indicate to the faithful around the world that a new pope, the Vicar of Christ, was elected.

Thousands of people stood in St. Peter's Square as they waited in anticipation for voting to both commence and conclude.

Crowds grew when white smoke amassed from the Sistine Chapel after a traditional and sacred process of burning votes, bound together with thread, was imposed.

The Swiss Army lined the outside of the Vatican among clergy and people waving patriotic indicators from around the globe in celebration of the leader of the Catholic Church emerging from the balcony and beginning his papacy.

In celebration of Pope Leo XIV's election, here are congratulatory and prayer-filled phrases written out in Italian, according to Annamaria Militana of Torrenova, Sicily.

"God bless the pope."

Spoken in Italian: "Dio benedica il Papa."

"Welcome, Holy Father."

Spoken in Italian: "Benvenuto, Dio misericordioso."

"May the Holy Spirit guide you."

Spoken in Italian: "Che lo Spirito Santo possa guidarci."

"Congratulations to the new pope."

Spoken in Italian: "Congratulazioni al nuovo Papa."

"Our prayers are with you."

Spoken in Italian: "Le nostre preghiere sono con te."

"Long live the pope."

Spoken in Italian: "Lunga vita al Papa."

"A new era for the Church begins."

Spoken in Italian: "Una nuova era per la Chiesa sta per iniziare."

"The Church rejoices in your leadership."

Spoken in Italian: "La chiesa esulta nella tua guida."

"A shepherd for all God's people."

Spoken in Italian: "Un pastore per tutti i figli di Dio."

"Guided by faith."

Spoken in Italian: "Guidato dalla fede."