Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pope Leo XIV

'Dio benedica il Papa', other well wishes for the new pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, in Italian

Pope Leo XIV, American Cardinal Robert Prevost, was elected as the 267th leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday, May 8, 2025

Gabriele Regalbuto By Gabriele Regalbuto Fox News
Published
close
White smoke signals new pope has been chosen Video

White smoke signals new pope has been chosen

'Outnumbered' panelists react to the breaking news that a new pope was chosen on the fourth vote. Senior correspondent Benjamin Hall provides details on the upcoming reveal and next steps.

Catholics around the world are rejoicing at the election of a new pope.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, is an American from Chicago, Illinois. He was created a cardinal in 2023 by Pope Francis.

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, the sequestered College of Cardinals selected the new Bishop of Rome, Pope Leo XIV, the 267th successor to Saint Peter, after meeting for just over 24 hours and voting in four ballots. 

CARDINAL ROBERT PREVOST ANNOUNCED AS FIRST AMERICAN POPE, TAKING NAME LEO XIV

  • Pope Leo XIV waving to faithful outside of the Vatican
    Image 1 of 2

    Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane (Reuters)

  • Pope Leo XIV on the day he was elected as pope
    Image 2 of 2

    Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States, appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. Reuters/Stoyan Nenov (Reuters)

The papal conclave is done entirely in secrecy at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City to prevent interference and distractions.

White smoke billowed from the chimney of the official residence of the pope to indicate to the faithful around the world that a new pope, the Vicar of Christ, was elected.

Thousands of people stood in St. Peter's Square as they waited in anticipation for voting to both commence and conclude. 

POPES WHO HAVE SERVED THE CATHOLIC CHURCH FOR THE PAST 100 YEARS: CHAMPIONS OF TRUTH, FAITH AND LOVE

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert F. Prevost of the U.S., appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. Reuters/Claudia Greco

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert F. Prevost of the U.S., appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. Reuters/Claudia Greco (Reuters/Claudia Greco)

Crowds grew when white smoke amassed from the Sistine Chapel after a traditional and sacred process of burning votes, bound together with thread, was imposed. 

The Swiss Army lined the outside of the Vatican among clergy and people waving patriotic indicators from around the globe in celebration of the leader of the Catholic Church emerging from the balcony and beginning his papacy.

In celebration of Pope Leo XIV's election, here are congratulatory and prayer-filled phrases written out in Italian, according to Annamaria Militana of Torrenova, Sicily.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"God bless the pope."

Spoken in Italian: "Dio benedica il Papa."

"Welcome, Holy Father."

Spoken in Italian: "Benvenuto, Dio misericordioso."

"May the Holy Spirit guide you."

Spoken in Italian: "Che lo Spirito Santo possa guidarci."

"Congratulations to the new pope."

Spoken in Italian: "Congratulazioni al nuovo Papa."

"Our prayers are with you."

Spoken in Italian: "Le nostre preghiere sono con te."

"Long live the pope."

Spoken in Italian: "Lunga vita al Papa."

"A new era for the Church begins."

Spoken in Italian: "Una nuova era per la Chiesa sta per iniziare."

"The Church rejoices in your leadership."

Spoken in Italian: "La chiesa esulta nella tua guida."

"A shepherd for all God's people."

Spoken in Italian: "Un pastore per tutti i figli di Dio."

"Guided by faith."

Spoken in Italian: "Guidato dalla fede."

Gabriele Regalbuto is a Senior Editor of SEO at Fox News Digital. Gabriele has a Journalism and Communications degree from West Virginia University. She has worked to produce content for newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms. At Fox, she has assisted in coverage of breaking news events including the 2024 presidential cycle, 2022 midterm elections, Queen Elizabeth II's death, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.