Pope Francis had peaceful night, is resting after breathing crisis, Vatican says

Pope Francis, 88, had a peaceful night and is resting after a breathing crisis, the Vatican said on Saturday.

Francis had an isolated breathing crisis on Friday requiring non-invasive, mechanical ventilation, the Vatican said. He had experienced a bronchospasm that led to an episode of vomiting and inhalation. He then began non-invasive ventilation and was responding well.

The pontiff still remains conscious and alert.

POPE SUFFERS BREATHING CRISIS AMID PNEUMONIA BATTLE, VATICAN SAYS

Francis was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14 after a week-long bout of bronchitis worsened. Doctors first diagnosed the complex viral, bacterial and fungal respiratory tract infection and subsequently the onset of pneumonia in both lungs.