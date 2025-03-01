Expand / Collapse search
Pope Francis

Pope Francis had peaceful night, is resting after breathing crisis, Vatican says

Francis had an isolated breathing crisis on Friday

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Pope Francis receives 'get well' cards created by children at hospital Video

Pope Francis receives 'get well' cards created by children at hospital

Children being treated at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital crafted numerous "get well" cards and drawings for Pope Francis as he received treatment at the hospital.

Pope Francis, 88, had a peaceful night and is resting after a breathing crisis, the Vatican said on Saturday.

Francis had an isolated breathing crisis on Friday requiring non-invasive, mechanical ventilation, the Vatican said. He had experienced a bronchospasm that led to an episode of vomiting and inhalation. He then began non-invasive ventilation and was responding well.

The pontiff still remains conscious and alert.

POPE SUFFERS BREATHING CRISIS AMID PNEUMONIA BATTLE, VATICAN SAYS

A photo of Pope Francis in better health

Pope Francis waves from his popemobile after the weekly Angelus prayers, at the Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican on October 20, 2024. (Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty)

Francis was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14 after a week-long bout of bronchitis worsened. Doctors first diagnosed the complex viral, bacterial and fungal respiratory tract infection and subsequently the onset of pneumonia in both lungs.