Pope suffers breathing crisis amid pneumonia battle, Vatican says

Pope Francis' condition worsened after he went through a bronchospasm that led to an episode of vomiting and inhalation, the Vatican said. Following the episode, the pope began non-invasive ventilation and was responding well. According to Vatican sources, the pope is now breathing with the help of a mask that covers his nose and mouth, and is not intubated.

The Vatican says that throughout the day the pope remained alert and oriented the entire time. However, Vatican sources noted that Pope Francis is not out of danger and the doctors still need to assess the impact of today’s episode.

Before the episode, Pope Francis spent his morning alternating between praying and respiratory physiotherapy. He also received the Eucharist.

This is not the 88-year-old pontiff’s first episode since being hospitalized nearly three weeks ago. On Saturday, he had trouble breathing and, according to Vatican sources, an "isolated" incident in which he coughed and vomited. He is now reportedly using a different type of mask and is breathing normally.

Earlier today, Vice President JD Vance spoke about the pope at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, and said a prayer for the 88-year-old pontiff. The vice president acknowledged their political differences, but said that he has been praying for the pope daily.

Vice President Vance invited the attendees to join him in praying for Pope Francis' health. The vice president said he hopes the pope will make it through his health struggles, and shared something the pontiff did when COVID hit that touched him.

"I think all of us can remember that moment of the Holy Father standing in an empty Saint Peter's Square, holding the Eucharist above his head and giving a sermon that I return to consistently because it was incredibly meaningful to me at the time. It remains meaningful today," Vance said before going on to read part of the homily the pope gave in March 2020.

The pope has been critical of the Trump administration, which Vice President Vance acknowledged in his address. Earlier this month, Pope Francis slammed the administration's planned mass deportations of migrants, saying it "will end badly."