Pope Francis

Pope Francis had ‘peaceful night’ in hospital, will skip Sunday noon blessing while continuing recovery

Francis cancelled the appointment delivering the Angelus prayer at noon Sunday for the third week in a row

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published | Updated
Pope Francis stable and alert as he continues to battle health ailments Video

Pope Francis stable and alert as he continues to battle health ailments

Fox News national correspondent Jeff Paul has the latest on the health status of Pope Francis on ‘Fox Report.’

The Vatican confirmed early Sunday that Pope Francis is "still resting following a peaceful night" as he continues his recovery from double pneumonia. 

The Vatican said Saturday that Francis’ medical condition "remained stable with respiratory physiotherapy alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and long periods of supplemental high-flow oxygenation with a good response to gas exchange." 

He had no fever or signs of elevated white blood cells, which would signal his body was still fighting an infection.

Doctors on Saturday reported that Francis was in stable condition, with no mention of him being critical, and signaled once again continued improvement. Their upbeat assessment came a day after a respiratory crisis that resulted in him being put on noninvasive mechanical ventilation.

A photo of Pope Francis in better health

Pope Francis waves from the central loggia of St. Peter's basilica during the Easter 'Urbi et Orbi' message and blessing to the City and the World as part of the Holy Week celebrations, in the Vatican on March 31, 2024. (Tiziana Fabi/Pool/AFP/Getty)

Doctors were cautious however, and kept his prognosis as guarded – meaning he wasn't out of danger. He was eating and drinking and continued his respiratory physiotherapy, and spent 20 minutes in his private chapel down the hall on Saturday, the Vatican said.

Nuns pray for the pope

Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, where the Pontiff has been hospitalized since Feb.14, in Rome, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The 88-year-old pope had a "good response" in his gas exchange levels even during the "long periods" he was off the ventilator mask and only using high-flow supplemental oxygen, the Vatican said.

For the third weekend in a row, Francis canceled the appointment delivering the Angelus prayer at noon Sunday. The Vatican instead planned to distribute the prepared text as Francis continued his recovery.

The pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has lung disease and was admitted to Gemelli on Feb. 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened and turned into a complex pneumonia in both lungs.

Woman takes picture outside Vatican

A woman takes pictures as it rains in St Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Francis' hospitalization has come as the Vatican is marking its Holy Year, drawing pilgrims to Rome from all over. They are walking through the Holy Door at St. Peter's Basilica and also making pilgrimages to the hilltop Umbrian town of Assisi, to pray at the home of Francis' namesake, St. Francis.

Francis was supposed to have presided Saturday over a Holy Year audience in the Vatican's auditorium for the staff of the Gemelli hospital and other healthcare workers. They came as planned and completed the pilgrimage, while Francis continued his recovery at the hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

