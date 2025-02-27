Pope Francis' slight kidney insufficiency has receded as he battles pneumonia, Vatican says

Pope Francis had a peaceful night and was resting Thursday morning, the Holy See announced, after doctors said the 88-year-old pontiff has shown further slight improvement as he battles double pneumonia.

Francis has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for pneumonia in both his lungs. He had breakfast and continued his therapy Thursday morning in good spirits, officials said.

"The Pope slept well last night and is now resting," the Holy See said in a brief statement. The results of more medical tests were expected later Thursday.

The Vatican said in a statement late Wednesday that doctors reported the kidney insufficiency that had been detected in recent days had receded, blood tests showed a slight improvement and a chest CT scan showed that his complex lung infection was taking the "normal evolution" as it is being treated.

The Vatican also said the pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, remains on "high-flow oxygen therapy" but hasn't had any more respiratory crises since Saturday.

While Francis’ health showed a "slight improvement," the Vatican said, his "prognosis remains reserved."

Francis was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14 after a week-long bout of bronchitis worsened. Doctors first diagnosed the complex viral, bacterial and fungal respiratory tract infection and subsequently the onset of pneumonia in both lungs.

Thursday marked Francis' 13th day in the hospital, exceeding the longest hospitalization of his papacy. He spent 10 days at Gemelli Hospital in 2021 after he had 13 inches of his colon removed.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom and The Associated Press contributed to this report.