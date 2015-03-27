Police oppose bail for S. African murder suspect

South African police say a suspect in the murder of a foreigner honeymooning in Cape Town should be jailed pending trial because of his "violent streak."

At Wednesday's bail hearing, prosecutors read a police report that said Mziwamadoda Qwabe was investigated for a separate case of attempted murder in 2009, leading police to believe he has violent tendencies.

Police accuse Briton Shrien Dewani of hiring three South Africans to kill his bride last year. Dewani, who denies the charges, faces an extradition hearing in London next week.

Zola Tongo was sentenced to 18 years after a confession implicating Dewani, Qwabe and a third South African.

The South Africans' trial starts Feb. 25, when Qwabe will hear his bail decision.