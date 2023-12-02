Expand / Collapse search
World

Police arrest person of interest in Paris attack that left 1 dead: officials

Citing a police source, AFP news agency described the incident as a stabbing attack

Stepheny Price
Published
A suspect has been arrested after killing one person and injuring another in an ambush attack near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday, according to a post by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on X.

"The police have just courageously arrested an assailant attacking passers-by in Paris, around the Quai de Grenelle. One deceased person and one injured person treated by the Paris Fire Brigade. Please avoid the area," Darmanin posted.

Citing a police source, AFP news agency described the incident as a stabbing attack. 

The suspect allegedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" the AFP said citing a source, but Reuters could not confirm.

PROTESTS OVER FRENCH TEEN’S FATAL STABBING LEAD TO CALLS FOR CRACKDOWN ON ‘FAR-RIGHT'

The Eiffel Tower in Paris

One person has died and another has been injured in an attack on a street in central Paris near the Eiffel Tower.  (Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File)

An investigation is ongoing and police have asked the public to avoid the area. 