Police arrest person of interest in Paris attack that left 1 dead: officials

A suspect has been arrested after killing one person and injuring another in an ambush attack near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday, according to a post by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on X.

"The police have just courageously arrested an assailant attacking passers-by in Paris, around the Quai de Grenelle. One deceased person and one injured person treated by the Paris Fire Brigade. Please avoid the area," Darmanin posted.

Citing a police source, AFP news agency described the incident as a stabbing attack.

The suspect allegedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" the AFP said citing a source, but Reuters could not confirm.

An investigation is ongoing and police have asked the public to avoid the area.