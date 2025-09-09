Poland shoots down drones in its airspace during Russian attack on neighboring Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Polish defense officials say the military shot down drones that violated its airspace early Monday.

Poland’s Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk wrote on X that an operation to "neutralize objects that have violated and exceeded the border of the Republican of Poland is underway."

"The state authorities, namely the President of the Republican of Poland and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland, have been notified," Tomczyk wrote.

Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said the Polish military was in "constant contact with NATO command."

RUSSIA SAYS UKRAINIAN DRONES HIT NUCLEAR POWER PLANT DURING INDEPENDENCE DAY STRIKES

"The Territorial Defense Forces have been activated for ground searches of downed drones," Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X. "We ask for calm and to share only the announcements of the military and state services. In case of encountering object fragments, please do not approach them and inform the police."

RUSSIAN DRONE CRASHES IN POLISH FIELD AS WARSAW PROTESTS AIRSPACE VIOLATION AND PLANS FORMAL COMPLAINT

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he was in "constant contact with the President and Minister of Defense" and that he had received a "direct report from the operational commander."

Poland’s Operational Command of the Armed Forces linked the drone incursion of its airspace to an attack on neighboring Ukraine by Russian forces.

"As a result of the attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory, there was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by drone-type objects," the Command wrote on X. "This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens."

The Operational Command said it activated "defensive procedures" and, with the help of the Polish Armed Forces "made decisions to neutralize those that could pose a threat."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Some of the drones that entered our airspace were shot down. Efforts are underway to search for and locate the possible crash sites of these objects," the Command wrote. "The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and Polish and allied forces and assets remain fully prepared for further actions."