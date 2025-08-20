Expand / Collapse search
Europe

Russian drone crashes in Polish field as Warsaw protests airspace violation and plans formal complaint

The blast from the suspected Shahed drone shattered windows in eastern village near Ukraine border, official says

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
‘DRONE WARFARE’: Special Ukraine envoy details the latest tool in conflict Video

‘DRONE WARFARE’: Special Ukraine envoy details the latest tool in conflict

Reired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, a special presidential envoy to Ukraine, discusses the latest with the Ukraine-Russia war after a deadly Russian attack on ‘America Reports.’

A Russian drone may have crashed in a field in Poland, a move the country's deputy prime minister called a "provocation," as the United States and European leaders continue to push Moscow to end its war in Ukraine. 

The drone hit a cornfield in the village of Osiny in the eastern Lublin province, about 62 miles from Poland's border with Ukraine, Reuters reported. 

Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, who also serves as defense minister, said Wednesday's incident was similar to cases in which Russian drones flew into Lithuania and Romania, and could be linked to efforts to end the war in Ukraine, according to the outlet. 

NEW ROMANIAN LAW MAY HAVE AVERTED NATO CLASH WITH RUSSIA AFTER BORDER STRIKES

A Polish field where a Russian drone crashed.

Polish police secure the area of a cornfield where an unidentified flying object crashed and exploded in the country's east in Osiny Wednesday. (AP)

"Once again, we are dealing with a provocation by the Russian Federation, with a Russian drone. We are dealing with it in a crucial moment, when discussions about peace (in Ukraine) are underway," Kosiniak-Kamysz told journalists.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski told Reuters that some experts have suggested a Russian version of the Shahed drone developed by Iran was involved in the latest incident.

Polish Gen. Dariusz Malinowski said the drone had a Chinese engine and appeared to be a decoy that was designed to self-destruct.

The blast shattered windows in several homes, but nobody was injured, the Polish PAP news agency reported.

Police recovered burnt metal and plastic debris at the site.

NATO JETS SCRAMBLED AMID RUSSIA'S LARGEST DRONE ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Polish authorities at the scene where a Russian drone crashed.

Polish police secure the area of a cornfield where an unidentified flying object crashed and exploded in the country's east Wednesday.  (AP )

"I was sitting in my room at night, around midnight, maybe, and I heard something just bang," local resident Pawel Sudowski told local news website Lukow.tv. "It exploded so loudly that the whole house simply shook."

On X, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said his ministry would issue a protest against the airspace violation, without naming the perpetrator. 

"Another violation of our airspace from the East confirms that Poland's most important mission towards NATO is the defence (sic) of our own territory," he wrote. 

The incident came as the Trump administration continues to broker talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the bloody three-year conflict. On Monday, Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and a group of European leaders at the White House.

A Polish police officer at the scene where a Russian drone crashed in a cornfield.

Police secure the area of a cornfield where an unidentified flying object crashed and exploded in the country's east in Osiny, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.  (AP)

On Friday he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

