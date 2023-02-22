Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Poland to develop 1st nuclear power plant with Westinghouse

Construction on Westinghouse plant is expected to begin in 2026

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Poland and the Westinghouse Electric Company signed a deal Wednesday for pre-design cooperation on the central European nation’s first nuclear power plant using the American company's technology.

Poland’s minister for climate and environment, Anna Moskwa, and U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski signed the deal in Warsaw during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden. Brzezinski stressed that energy is crucial for economic development.

Moskwa said construction of the plant is expected to begin in 2026. The facility is expected to start supplying Poland's power grid in 2032, she said.

POLAND’S DUDA TO PUSH BIDEN ON INCREASING US PRESENCE IN COUNTRY AMID RUSSIA THREAT: DIPLOMAT

Poland is going to develop the first nuclear power plant with Westinghouse starting in 2026.

Poland is going to develop the first nuclear power plant with Westinghouse starting in 2026.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Poland is taking strides in embracing renewable energy, but gets almost 70% of its energy from black and brown coal.

The cooperation agreement signed Wednesday involves Poland’s nuclear energy development company, PEJ, Westinghouse Electric Company and Westinghouse Electric Poland.

Additional contracts are expected to be signed later this year, Moskwa said.