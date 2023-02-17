Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Poland’s Duda to push Biden on increasing US presence in country amid Russia threat: diplomat

Polish diplomat warns Putin is playing the long game and will come for rest of Europe if successful in Ukraine

Caitlin McFall
Caitlin McFall
Poland's Duda to push Biden on increasing US presence in Poland

Poland’s Duda to push Biden on increasing US presence in Poland

Adrian Kubicki, Poland's Consul General in New York speaks to Fox News Digital on President Biden's upcoming trip to Poland.

Polish President Andrzej Duda is expected this week to press President Biden during his Warsaw visit to increase the number of permanent U.S. troops in nations along Russia’s borders, a top diplomat in the U.S. told Fox News Digital.

Biden’s visit comes after Monday's surprise trip to Ukraine, where he met with President Zelenskyy. All this happening just days ahead of the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, and Poland is looking for a little acknowledgment for the role it has played in aiding Ukraine. 

"I think one of the purposes of President Biden's visit to Poland is actually to…emphasize support, U.S. support to Poland," Adrian Kubicki, Poland's Consul General in New York said. "[It] is also important that President Biden listens to what we have to say in terms of how to enhance our security."

Polish President Andrzej Duda and President Biden inspects the Polish guard at the presidential Palace on March 26, 2022 in Warsaw, Poland. 

Polish President Andrzej Duda and President Biden inspects the Polish guard at the presidential Palace on March 26, 2022 in Warsaw, Poland.  (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

PRESIDENT BIDEN MAKES SURPRISE VISIT TO KYIV, UKRAINE, MEETS WITH PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY

Poland has been a top provider in defensive and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, alongside the U.S., since the war began. 

Warsaw has not only taken in the greatest number of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war-torn nation, but it has also led NATO negotiations to push for newer and faster equipment deliveries to Ukraine, including tanks earlier this year. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and President Biden shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 20, 2023.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and President Biden shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Nearly a dozen nations have pledged tanks for Kyiv, and Poland is now working with allied nations to review whether warplanes could be next on the defensive aid itinerary. 

However, Kubicki pointed out that Poland, as well as all Baltic nations near Russia and Ukraine, are under threat from Russian aggression. 

"We would like to see an increased presence, permanent presence, of U.S. troops right at the doorstep of the ongoing war – which is Poland," he said. "U.S. troops should be present permanently in our countries given the situation…and what could potentially happen in the future if Russia is, God forbid, successful in Ukraine."

A supporter welcomes U.S. soldiers of the 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment of the U.S. Army at the Czech-Poland border on March 29, 2015 in Harrachov, Czech Republic. Polish President Duda expected to push President Biden to increase permanant U.S. troop count in nations that border Ukraine and Russia. 

A supporter welcomes U.S. soldiers of the 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment of the U.S. Army at the Czech-Poland border on March 29, 2015 in Harrachov, Czech Republic. Polish President Duda expected to push President Biden to increase permanant U.S. troop count in nations that border Ukraine and Russia.  (Photo by Matej Divizna/Getty Images)

RUSSIAN PLOT TO 'DESTROY' EUROPEAN COUNTRY THWARTED BY UKRAINE

Russia has threatened to push its aggression beyond Ukraine’s borders since the war began, setting its sights on Moldova, which is west of Ukraine and where a contingent of Russian sympathizers remain in an area known as Transnistria.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month that Kyiv had thwarted a Russian plot to overthrow the Moldovan government – a claim the Moldovan government confirmed – which reignited concerns regarding Moscow’s overall aggression towards Europe. 

Kubicki said that Poland believes Russia is incapable of overthrowing Kyiv as Russian President Vladimir Putin originally intended, or of invading another European nation. However, he warned that Moscow is playing the long game.

Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne division listen to instructions before deploying to Poland on Feb. 14, 2022 at Fort Bragg, Fayetteville, North Carolina ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne division listen to instructions before deploying to Poland on Feb. 14, 2022 at Fort Bragg, Fayetteville, North Carolina ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

"Putin has time," he said. "We know long term – Poland actually learned the hard way through our history – that this ambition…[is] still valid. It doesn't have to happen immediately.

"If we do not put a full stop [to] this outrageous invasion of Ukraine, we are 100 percent certain that eventually Putin will attempt to invade other countries," Kubicki warned.

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.