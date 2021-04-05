Piers Morgan joins Fox Nation's 'Tucker Carlson Today' on being 'silenced' for Markle furor, quitting GMB

British journalist and commentator Piers Morgan spoke to Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today", telling the host he stands firm on his conviction that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is falsely claiming to be oppressed and is implicitly accusing Queen Elizabeth II of overseeing a "racist" monarchy.

Morgan, the editor-at-large of the UK Daily Mail, said in a his first interview since walking off ITV's "Good Morning Britain" -- available now on Fox Nation -- that he still doesn't believe the U.S.-born Markle, who made those damning claims to Oprah Winfrey last month.

"I still don’t believe what they were saying, in particular I don’t believe what Meghan Markle said," Morgan told host Tucker Carlson, referring additionally to Prince Harry, Markle's husband.

"Seventeen different claims have now been proven to be either completely untrue, or massively exaggerated or unprovable... I don’t believe Meghan Markle, huge furor erupted through the day, I was an outrage," he continued.

"I wasn’t allowed to have an opinion that I didn’t believe what she was saying even though it was clear in real time as I watching the interview where there were a number of things that couldn’t be true."

Morgan referred to his abrupt resignation from GMB -- which happened after meteorologist Alex Beresford, who is Black, engaged him in a terse back-and-forth about the anchor's claims about Markle's racism allegation.

"[Markle] is entitled to cut you off if she wants to. And yet you continue to trash her," said Beresford at the time, eliciting Morgan to walk off the set.

On the Fox Nation program, Morgan told Carlson that whether or not people around the world like Queen Elizabeth II or the idea of a monarchy in the first place, the nonagenarian royal demands and has proven to be deserving of international respect.

"She’s the longest serving ruler of any kind in the world, [has] huge respect from many people in Britain and around the world, also head of the Commonwealth and primarily with Black citizens," said Morgan. "[Markle is] accusing the queen or the monarch of being racist -- that’s really what’s going down here."

Markle revealed to Winfrey during her and Harry's interview that someone in the royal family voiced concern what the skin color of their biracial son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor would be before he was born. Harry appeared to contend the individual was not either one of his grandparents -- the queen or her husband Prince Philip.

Morgan said it was unconscionable for such allegations to be made at a time when Philip, 99, was laid up in the hospital with an illness.

He also discussed with Carlson the blowback he received when people accused him of being insensitive to Markle's revelation of suicidal thoughts when she was pregnant with Archie.

"It’s not for me to say whether she felt suicidal, that’s only for her to know," he said.

"What I was taking issue with, is she claims she went to two members of the royal household -- A senior aid and also human resources. And she told both of them she was feeling suicidal, and need help and both of them rejected that and said that she couldn’t get help because it would be bad for the brand of the royal family and I just find that impossible to believe."

"[The idea] that you would have two people in the palace that would be that callous, to a woman telling them that she was suicidal," Morgan continued.