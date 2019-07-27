Canada murder suspects may have eluded cops with 'someone who is not police friendly,' source says

Two Canadian teens who are suspected of at least three murders – including an American woman and her Australian boyfriend – may have escaped from the Manitoba town where they were last seen "with someone who is not police friendly," a source close to the investigation told Fox News on Saturday.

The source added that Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky may have altered their appearances and offered cash to a driver to leave the area of Gillam, a town of approximately 1,200 people in the north of the province.

“Truly you wouldn’t want to stick yourself in a small town when all of Canada is looking for you,” the source said. “If they left Gillam, they’d likely head to a bigger center where they’d blend in and could find food.”

McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18, are being sought in connection with the deaths of American Chynna Deese, 24, her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, 23, and Leonard Dyck, 64, of Vancouver, British Columbia.

Authorities found Deese and Fowler's bodies July 15 along the side of the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs, B.C. Both had been shot to death

McLeod and Schmegelsky have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dyck, whose body was discovered five days after the remains of Deese and Fowler were found.

The teens were originally considered missing but were named as suspects in the murders Tuesday. On Thursday, the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said the suspects had been spotted in Gillam, which is more than 2,000 miles from where the three victims were found.

"The search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky continues, and we can now confirm that there have been two established and corroborated sightings of the suspects in the Gillam area," the Manitoba RCMP said in a statement. The statement noted that the sightings occurred before authorities discovered McLeod and Schmegelsky's burned-out truck in northern British Columbia last week.

The source told Fox News that SWAT teams and dogs would be going “door to door” in Gillam Saturday to hunt for the suspects. Another source said the RCMP, assisted by the military, will be headed to Gillam later today with "specialized equipment."

The first source said a family member described McLeod and Schmegelsky as “skilled survivalist,” but added that they have no professional training that authorities are aware of.

The source described the area around Gillam as "dense bush, forest, and swamp," with ferocious, biting and blood-sucking sand flies that will swarm anyone hiding outdoors. The area is also home to many grizzly bears.

“You can play war games in the woods but this is the real world,” the source said.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for a motive for the killings.



“Was it a robbery gone bad?" the source asked rhetorically. "No one knows at this point."

Fox News' Lucia I. Suarez Sang and The Associated Press contributed to this report.