Brother of American woman murdered in Canada speaks out amid manhunt for suspects

The brother of a North Carolina woman who was murdered last week with her Australian boyfriend in Canada said his family is in "complete shock" after learning about the two teen suspects.

Chynna Deese, 24, and Lucas Fowler, 23, were traveling on a planned trip across Canada when they were killed near Liard Hot Springs, a popular tourist destination. At the same time, missing person reports began to circulate describing two teens, after their burning truck was discovered with an unidentified body nearby.

Many feared the missing teens were the next victims in the latest string of mysterious deaths in the area, but police later identified them as suspects in three murders.

"We thought the two missing persons could also be a victim in the same sort of crime as my sister and Lucas so they were in my prayers, and I was hoping they would be found and be okay," said British Deese on "Americas Newsroom."

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said at a news conference this week that Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, from Port Alberni, British Columbia, are the main suspects in the slayings.

He explained that his family is struggling with the new information, putting a face to the possible perpetrators of the heinous crime.

"We're still trying to process this, a lot of new feelings," he said. "It's been a nightmare, just terrible."

In an emotional tribute to his sister, Deese described Chynna as a person who made helping others "her mission in life," and said that "thousands of people" have reached out since her death to express the impact she had on their lives.

"I really think it is just the beginning for how Chynna is going to affect the world," he said.

Deese urged anyone with information about the suspects to come forward.