Two Young People Trespassing a Rail Bridge in Toronto Come Within Seconds Of Serious Injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two teenagers narrowly missed an oncoming train in Toronto, Canada after trespassing a rail bridge and briefly running on the tracks on May 20.

A Metrolinx-operated Milton GO Line Train had been approaching the Humber River overpass when the crew spotted a teenager hanging onto the fence at the edge of the bridge. The train closely missed him.

Ahead of the train, two teen boys were spotted running on the tracks "as if they were trying to outrun the train," according to a statement by Metrolinx.

"Incidents like this are too often tragic and life-altering – not only for loved ones but for the crew and first responders involved," said the agency. "The train crew slammed on their emergency brakes and blasted their horn."

GRUESOME PHILADELPHIA CRASH: 3 DEAD AFTER SPEEDING CAR SLAMS INTO TRAIN STATION

Footage released by the agency shows one boy crossing the tracks with the other continuing to run down the right-hand side of the train. The boy crossing the tracks looks back at the train before hopping off and narrowly missing tragedy.

Metrolinx reported the train missed one of the boys by a foot as the train attempted to slow down.

Metrolinx said the boys took off as the train finally came to a halt. They have not been able to get in touch with the boys or their parents as a result, according to a Metrolinx spokesperson.

FLORIDA TRAIN SLAMS CAR ON TRACKS, DRIVER IN STABLE CONDITION AS RAIL COMPANY WARNS: 'TRAGIC YET PREVENTABLE'

"We aren’t looking to be punitive, but we are very eager to speak with your children to help educate them and ensure they never ever take this kind of risk again," the agency said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Railroad trespasser casualties went up 6.5% from 2020 to 2021 in the US, according to the Federal Railroad Administration. 1,151 trespasser casualties, including both injury and death, were reported in the 2021 calendar year with 162 incidents reported in 2022 so far.