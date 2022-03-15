Palestinians: Israeli troops kill teenager in West Bank refugee camp

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli troops shot and killed a teenager and wounded at least three other Palestinians during an early morning raid in a West Bank refugee camp, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday.

BIDEN ADMIN WANTS BACK IN WITH UNESCO AFTER TRUMP'S WITHDRAWAL

It identified the deceased as 16-year-old Nader Rayan. The Israeli military referred questions to the paramilitary Border Police, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The raid took place in Balata, a sprawling refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus. Israeli forces operating in such densely packed areas are often met with stones, firebombs and gunfire.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel says its military and police operations are aimed at combating terrorism, while the Palestinians view them as a means of maintaining a nearly 55-year military occupation that shows no sign of ending.