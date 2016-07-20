Expand / Collapse search
Pakistani militant leader pledges support to Kashmir rebels

Associated Press
    Supporters of Pakistan's religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa raise their hands during an anti-Indian rally to express solidarity with Indian Kashmiris, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 20, 2016. Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif vowed that his country would continue extending political moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris. He urged his countrymen to observe "black day" to express solidarity with "Kashmiris who are facing atrocities at the hands of Indian forces." (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash) (The Associated Press)

    Pakistani protesters chant anti-Indian slogans during a rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 20, 2016. Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif vowed that his country would continue extending political moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris. He urged his countrymen to observe "black day" to express solidarity with "Kashmiris who are facing atrocities at the hands of Indian forces." (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash) (The Associated Press)

    Pakistani religious leaders, from right Hafiz Saeed, chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa joins hands with Sirajul Haq, center, and the leader of Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Salahuddin, left, during an anti-Indian rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 20, 2016. Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif vowed that his country would continue extending political moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris. He urged his countrymen to observe "black day" to express solidarity with "Kashmiris who are facing atrocities at the hands of Indian forces." (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash) (The Associated Press)

ISLAMABAD – The founder of the Pakistani militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hafiz Saeed, has pledged support to armed rebels in Indian-ruled Kashmir.

Saeed, who is designated a terrorist by the U.S. government with a $10 million bounty on his head, addressed thousands of his supporters in Islamabad Wednesday.

His charity, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, has rallied in various Pakistani cities with a series of so called "black day" demonstrations against recent violence in the Indian-held portion of the divided territory of Kashmir.

Pakistan's government also called for "black day" observances to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The largest street protests in recent years erupted in the Indian-held Kashmir after Indian troops on July 8 killed Burhan Wani, the popular 22-year-old leader of Kashmir's largest rebel group.