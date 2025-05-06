India launches strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan

India said it attacked "terrorist infrastructure" in neighboring Pakistan on Tuesday and two of its occupied territories.

Indian armed forces launched "Operation Sindoor," which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, the Press Information Bureau of India said in a statement.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature," the statement said. "No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."

The military action comes amid tense relations between the nuclear-armed states following an April 22 attack that killed 26 people.

The attack targeted Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir, the worst such assault on civilians in India in nearly two decades, Reuters reported.

