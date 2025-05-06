Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

India

India launches strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan

The military action comes amid tense relations between the nuclear-armed states following an April 22 attack that killed 26 people

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

India said it attacked "terrorist infrastructure" in neighboring Pakistan on Tuesday and two of its occupied territories.

Indian armed forces launched "Operation Sindoor," which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, the Press Information Bureau of India said in a statement. 

India and Pakistan

India launched strikes in neighboring Pakistan on Tuesday.  (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature," the statement said. "No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."

The military action comes amid tense relations between the nuclear-armed states following an April 22 attack that killed 26 people. 

The attack targeted Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir, the worst such assault on civilians in India in nearly two decades, Reuters reported. 

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.