'Our kids, our women, they're dying' as we speak, Ukrainian MP visiting Capitol Hill says

Ukrainian members of Congress who flew to Washington, D.C., this week to request more assistance in the war told Fox News that women and children were dying as they spoke and that they needed more than "nice speeches."

"We can't have just statements and nice speeches," Ukrainian MP Yevheniia Kravchuk told Fox News. "We need to prove that democracy matters, that the free choice matters, that human rights matters."

The MPs, all women, visited with lawmakers as well as with Pentagon and State Department officials and asked for more military equipment and financial assistance.

"Congress plays a crucial role in pushing government, President Biden White House, to be more faster, to be more firm, and to be more strict in assistance of Ukraine," Ukraine Parliament member Lesia Zaburanna, told Fox News.

ZELENSKYY REPRESENTATIVE BLAMES US, OTHER BUDAPEST MEMORANDUM SIGNATORIES FOR UKRAINE'S WAR

While we are talking "our kids, our women, they're dying," she continued.

With Honor Action, a veteran-led organization supporting bipartisan veterans in Congress, helped arrange the Ukrainian delegation to D.C. this week. The Parliament members met with veterans in the bipartisan For Country Caucus first among their meetings.

Veterans have played a leading role, across party lines, to do more, faster for Ukraine.

Anastasia Radina, another Ukrainian MP, echoed Zaburanna and said Biden needed to take greater action.

"President Biden said that NATO allies will fight for every inch of NATO territory," she told Fox News. "Well, right now, it is Ukraine who is fighting for every inch of NATO territory, shielding NATO allies from war."

Russia has struggled to seize Kyiv as the invasion enters its sixth week, but Ukrainian cities and civilians have suffered heavy losses. One Kyiv official said Thursday that Ukraine "pays a very high price every day defending the values of a democratic world."

"We need the military assistance, we need weapons, we need financial assistance," Zaburanna, a Kyiv native, said. "I don't know what I will see when I return home."

Similarly, Kravchuk said the U.S. needs "to help us with weapons because we are capable of winning."