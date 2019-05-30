Expand / Collapse search
The Americas
Opposition senators in Haiti trash Parliament office

Associated Press
    CORRECTS MONTH - Furniture lays tipped over inside the Haitian Senate after opposition senators vandalized the building in protest, before interim Prime Minister Jean Michel Lapin arrived for his ratification, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/ Dieu Nalio Chery)

    A couple of demonstrators are escorted into the Parliament building by a police officer as they run away from tear gas during a protest against the ratification of interim Prime Minister Jean Michel Lapin, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – A group of opposition senators in Haiti have ransacked their meeting room in Parliament and dragged out broken furniture and computers to block the ratification of interim Prime Minister Jean-Michel Lapin.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Parliament on Thursday to support the senators as they burned tires in the street, set a truck on fire and clashed with police that fired tear gas.

Tear gas overwhelmed both police and residents of downtown Port-au-Prince as parents with young school children tried to escape the violence.

Legislators were supposed to meet today to debate for the third time whether to designate Lapin as prime minister. It is unclear when they would meet again.

The United Nations' Core Group issued a statement condemning the violence.