Officials: No others involved in Argentine special prosecutor death

A prosecutor who had accused President Cristina Fernandez of shielding Iranian suspects in the nation's deadliest terror attack was found dead of a gunshot wound in his apartment, but prosecutors said Monday there was no indication that anybody else was involved in the death.

Alberto Nisman was found in the bathroom of his Buenos Aires apartment late Sunday, hours before he was to testify in a Congressional hearing about the 1994 bombing of the country's largest Jewish center.

Investigating prosecutor Viviana Fein said the autopsy found "no intervention" of others in Nisman's death.

The death came only five days after Nisman accused Fernandez and other officials of reaching a deal with Iran that shielded some officials from possible punishment for the attack that killed 85 people and wounded more than 200.

Hours after Nisman's death, the presidency ordered the declassification of the names of the agents that Nisman had demanded as part of his probe, apparently an attempt by the administration to show transparency and avoid any accusations of wrongdoing.

Congresswoman Cornelia Schmidt-Liermann said she had planned to pick Nisman up Monday at his residence and accompany him for his testimony.

"Everybody who had contact with him the last 24 hours says he was confident" about his testimony," she told The Associated Press. "There is no indication, under any circumstances, that he killed himself."