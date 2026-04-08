UK's NATO show of force ends with docked Destroyer in Mediterranean after 'technical' issue

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The United Kingdom’s only warship deployed to the eastern Mediterranean during the Iran conflict has been forced into port over a "technical" issue, abruptly sidelining a key piece of Britain’s regional military presence as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s handling of the crisis.

The docking of HMS Dragon — a Type 45 destroyer tasked with defending U.K. assets and projecting force near the conflict zone — weakens Britain’s visible military posture at a sensitive moment, as a fragile U.S.-brokered pause takes hold and criticism from Trump administration officials and conservative voices builds over delays and restrictions that they say damaged London’s credibility with allies.

HMS Dragon was facing issues with its "onboard water systems," which impacted water provisions for sailors on board, The Daily Mail first reported.

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"HMS Dragon is undertaking a routine logistics stop and a short maintenance period in the Eastern Mediterranean, allowing the ship to take onboard provisions, optimise systems and conduct maintenance," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement to the outlet.

The UK's Ministry of Defence said in a statement to the Daily Mail that if necessary the ship will be "able to sail at short notice."

"The UK continues to maintain a robust and layered defensive presence in the Eastern Mediterranean, working in coordination with allies. This includes Typhoon and F-35 jets, Wildcat and Merlin helicopters, and advanced counter-drone and air defence systems."

While the Iran war began on February 28, the UK did not announce the deployment of HMS Dragon to protect its air bases in Cyprus until five days later. The announcement came a day after Iranian-backed militia group Hezbollah struck RAF Akrotiri, one of the United Kingdom's air bases in Cyprus. HMS Dragon did not depart from Portsmouth, England, until March 10 — a week after Starmer's announcement.

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Trump and Starmer have been at odds since the conflict's onset. While the United Kingdom has allowed the U.S. military to operate out of those bases, Starmer restricted the U.S. military from carrying out offensive missions from its bases. Trump compared Starmer's approach to Iran to former United Kingdom Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, who adopted an appeasement policy toward Nazi Germany during World War II.

During a press briefing, Hegseth on Wednesday called on "so-called allies," referring to the United Kingdom, to "take notes" on what the U.S. and Israel accomplished.

Criticism of Starmer's handling of Iran is also coming from United Kingdom Shadow Housing Secretary James Cleverly, a member of the Tory Party who is also a military reserve officer. Cleverly scrutinized Starmer's decision to visit the Middle East after the ceasefire was brokered in an interview with GB News.

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"He was opposing the United States using their own aircraft from British bases. Then he was in favour of it. He delayed the decision to deploy British naval assets," Cleverly said.

"He left British military personnel and our allies in the region not properly defended, and now he's finally engaging properly with this situation," Cleverly continued.

He claimed that Starmer's conduct had cost the country "credibility on the world stage."

"I know a lot of our friends and allies in the region and beyond are very disappointed in Britain's response. And that is entirely because of decisions that Keir Starmer failed to make," Cleverly said.

British journalist Patrick Chrysty, host of GB News, also criticized the United Kingdom's efforts in the Iran war. He called Secretary of Defence John Healey a "bumbling idiot."

"It took us a month to get HMS Dragon to Cyprus after Iranian backed terror group Hezbollah attacked our military base there ... And right as the world holds its breath, HMS Dragon has a fault with its fresh water supply. It's gone to dock for repairs. It's out of action. This is an abomination!"

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Dr. John Hemmings, Director of the National Security Centre, Henry Jackson Society said in a statement to Fox News Digital that Starmer's visit to the Gulf is his way of showing the United Kingdom is in support of Western allies' efforts in Iran.

"UK Prime Minister Starmer’s trip to the Persian Gulf shows the pressure he is under to "fly the flag" and it’s clear that he’s trying to use Britain’s traditional networks and connections amongst the Gulf Arabs. In some ways, the Starmer team’s behind-the-scenes mediation strengths were proven in the Hamas-Israel peace deal with Jonathan Powell leading,

"This time, Yvette Cooper at the FCDO has been in the lead, running a virtual meeting of over 40 countries to coordinate a response to Iran’s blockade in early April."

Fox News Digital reached out to the UK's Ministry of Defence for comment.