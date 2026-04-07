Iran releases 2 French citizens after 'three and a half years of detention,' Macron says

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French nationals Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris were released by Iran on Tuesday after "three and a half years of detention," President Emmanuel Macron announced.

The pair, who were arrested in May 2022 while visiting Iran, were accused by Iranian state television of being spies who sought to stir up unrest, according to Reuters. France previously denounced their detention as unjustified and unfounded.

"Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris are free and on their way to French territory, after three and a half years of detention in Iran. This is a relief for all of us and obviously for their families," Macron wrote on X.

"Thank you to the Omani authorities for their mediation efforts, to the State services, and to the citizens who mobilized tirelessly and thus contributed to their return," he added.

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The nonprofit United Against Nuclear Iran described Kohler as the head of a federation of teachers unions in France, with Paris being her partner.

France’s foreign ministry said last May that Kohler and Paris were being detained as "state hostages by the Islamic Republic of Iran."

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"They are being held in shameful conditions and have been able to receive only four consular visits, under very restrictive conditions," the ministry said at the time.

Iranian authorities freed the pair from prison in November but didn't let them leave the country, according to The Associated Press.

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French officials said they were then being kept safe at the French Embassy in Tehran, until their departure from Iran on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.