US embassies in Bahrain, Egypt issue warnings as Iran threatens universities across Middle East

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The U.S. Embassy in Bahrain told American citizens in the country to shelter in place on Tuesday, as the embassy in Egypt issued its own caution to Americans amid threats that Iran and its terror proxies may try to target American universities across the Middle East.

The embassy in Manama directed all U.S. government employees, along with all other Americans in the country, to shelter in a secure structure and stay away from windows until further notice.

"Iran and its aligned terrorist militias may intend to target American universities in Bahrain," the embassy said. "Iran has specifically threatened American universities across the Middle East."

The embassy provided instructions to those Americans who wish to leave the Middle East.

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"If you want to leave the Middle East, the U.S. government is ready to assist by providing you the latest information about the departure options available," it said.

For those who wish to remain and shelter in place, the embassy reminded them to have a supply of food, water, medications and other essential items.

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"We urge all Americans to remain vigilant, follow local authorities’ instructions, and review the latest guidance from the U.S. Embassy or Consulate," the embassy said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Cairo advised U.S. citizens to closely monitor the news for regional developments.

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"Egyptian authorities generally offer effective security protection," the embassy said. "However, extremists and Iranian-aligned actors have expressed interest in planning and carrying out attacks in the region. Iran and its aligned terrorist militias may intend to target universities in the Middle East. Iran has specifically threatened American universities across the Middle East.