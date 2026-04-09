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Miner rescued alive after spending nearly 2 weeks trapped underground in flooded area

El Rosario mine in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa became flooded on March 25

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
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Mexico miner found alive after spending nearly 2 weeks trapped underground Video

Mexico miner found alive after spending nearly 2 weeks trapped underground

Francisco Zapata Najera is seen being removed from the El Rosario mine in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa after being trapped inside since March 25. (Credit: Mexico Security Ministry/AP)

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A miner in Mexico was saved in an "astonishing rescue" after spending nearly two weeks trapped underground, officials said. 

A dam breach caused by a structural failure flooded the El Rosario mine in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa on March 25, trapping Francisco Zapata Nájera and three co-workers. Zapata Nájera was located on Tuesday by divers, but the rescue teams were unable to reach him through heavily flooded areas until 21 hours later. 

"The exceptional members of the Mexican Army's Emergency Response Battalion, along with the faith and resilience of a miner, made this astonishing rescue possible after 13 days," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on X. "I'm certain that all Mexicans, every one of us, hold you in our hearts." 

Of the 25 miners present during the accident, 21 escaped immediately. Five days later, rescuers pulled one survivor from a depth of 985 feet.

AMERICAN SKIERS RESCUED AFTER GETTING LOST NEAR OLYMPIC VENUE IN THE ITALIAN ALPS

Rescue team members carrying miner Francisco Zapata Najera on a stretcher.

Rescue teams transport miner Francisco Zapata Najera after rescuing him during a search for four miners following a collapse at a mine in El Rosario, Sinaloa, Mexico, on April 8, 2026. (Stringer/Reuters)

Sheinbaum confirmed that another miner has been found dead and one more is still missing. 

In a video released Wednesday, clapping could be heard from a crowd that gathered as Zapata Nájera was removed from the mine, seeing daylight for the first time this month. 

CREWS RESCUE TEEN FROM 50-FOOT DEEP CALIFORNIA MINESHAFT

Miner Francisco Zapata Najera being carried on a stretcher by rescue team members

Rescue teams transport miner Francisco Zapata Najera on a stretcher following his rescue on April 8, 2026. (Stringer/Reuters)

His condition was stabilized and he was sent in a Mexican Air Force helicopter to a hospital in Mazatlán, where he will be treated by specialists, officials said. 

Mexico's deadliest mining accident took place in February 2006 at the Pasta de Conchos mine in Coahuila, where an explosion killed 65 workers.

Rescue teams working to rescue miner Francisco Zapata Najera at Minerales de Sinaloa mine

Rescue teams are seen leaving the El Rosario mine on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (Stringer/Reuters)

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In August 2022, 10 miners died when the El Pinabete coal mine in Coahuila flooded. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

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