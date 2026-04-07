Iran's UN ambassador takes swipe at Trump in final hours before Strait of Hormuz deadline

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Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations took a swipe at President Donald Trump on Tuesday hours before Trump’s deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, calling one of the president’s posts on Truth Social "deeply irresponsible" and "profoundly alarming."

Trump has given the Iranian regime until 8 p.m. ET to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — a key waterway — or face strikes against its power plants and bridges.

In a post Tuesday morning, Trump said, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," and, "I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will."

"Today the President of the United States again resorted to language that is not only deeply irresponsible but profoundly alarming, declaring that, quote, 'the whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back,' unquote," Amir-Saeid Iravani said at U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday afternoon.

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"It is regrettable and alarming that while in full view of the international community, the President of the United States shamelessly and brazenly issues threats to destroy all civilian infrastructure in Iran, including bridges, power plants and energy facilities, by setting a deadline and openly reveals this intent to commit vile crimes and crimes against humanity," Iravani added.

The White House, when asked by Fox News Digital for reaction, said, "The Iranian regime has committed egregious human rights abuses against its own citizens for 47 years, just murdered tens of thousands of protestors in January, and has indiscriminately targeted civilians across the region in order to cause as much death as possible throughout this conflict."

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"As President Trump said today, Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, and the Iranian people welcome the sound of bombs because it means their oppressors are losing. The President will always stand with innocent civilians while annihilating the terrorists responsible for threatening our country and the entire world with a nuclear weapon," White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly added. "Greater destruction can be avoided if the regime understands the seriousness of this moment and makes a deal with the United States."

Trump also said Tuesday, "now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?"

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"We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World," the president added. "47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!"