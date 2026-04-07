China aiding Iran missile program amid US-Israeli strikes, reports say

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Communist China is reportedly providing military assistance to the embattled Iranian regime, according to a leading U.S. military think tank and other reporting.

The Institute for the Study of War stated that China is providing military assistance to the Iranian regime’s missile program, basing its research on recent reporting.

According to the Institute, "China is helping Iran reconstitute the Iranian missile program amid US-Israeli efforts to degrade it."

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According to the Institute for the Study of War, "Western media reported that China has sent multiple shipments of missile fuel precursor to Iran since the start of the war."

The institute said that, "China’s efforts to help Iran reconstitute could undermine the combined force efforts to degrade or destroy the supporting elements of the ballistic missile program."

Gordon Chang, an expert on China, told Fox News Digital that "China is an enemy combatant and is endangering our troops."

The Daily Telegraph recently reported that, "Ships believed to be carrying Chinese chemicals for missile fuel have arrived in Iran, raising questions about Beijing’s support for the regime. Four sanctioned Iran-flagged vessels have docked at Iranian ports since the war broke out."

The report also claimed that, "Sanctioned vessels carrying enough chemicals to produce hundreds of projectiles travel from Chinese to Iranian ports."

Chang urged the U.S. to seize the Chinese vessels that are reportedly transporting sodium perchlorate, the chemical material required for Iran’s missile fuel systems. He added that "It is a question of America’s will to impose costs on China."

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Chang concluded by noting that the "President of the U.S. has many points of leverage. If you look at the overall relationship between China and the U.S., the U.S. has more cards to play." He cited the U.S.-China trade relationship because China is an export-driven country and depends on the vital American consumer market.

The Islamic Republic’s military forces have reportedly been feverishly working to rebuild their missile apparatus after punishing U.S. and Israeli airstrikes since the start of the war on Feb. 28.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, "Iran has been digging out underground missile bunkers and silos struck by the combined force, in some cases returning them to operation hours after strikes, according to recent U.S. intelligence assessments. Iran may be reestablishing access to their launchers hours after strikes, but these launchers are components of a larger system that has been degraded. Reported fear and lack of coordination across some Iranian forces mean that medium-range missile systems are still functioning sub-optimally."

Chinese companies have been sanctioned as part of busting U.S. restrictions on providing military aid to Iran’s regime. In 2023, the U.S. Treasury Department said it had "designated one individual and six entities in a sanctions' evasion network that has facilitated Iran’s procurement of electronic components for its destabilizing military programs, including those used in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Particularly, this action targets the head of U.S.-designated Iran’s Pardazan System Namad Arman (PASNA), and the entity’s Iran-, Malaysia-, Hong Kong, and PRC-based front companies[People’s Republic of China] and suppliers that have enabled PASNA’s procurement of goods and technology."

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Just last month, a report by the Atlantic Council noted "China has supplied Iran with drones, anti-ship cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and the components thereof, to aid in its aerial and maritime defense capabilities. In other instances, China directly supplies Iran with Western or Chinese technology components that are found in Iranian drones used against US military installations and economic interests in the Gulf, as well as on Russia’s battlefield in Ukraine."

Fox News Digital press queries to China’s Embassy in Washington D.C., were not immediately returned.