US allowing some Nigeria embassy staff to evacuate over 'deteriorating security situation'

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The State Department said it authorized the departure of some staff at its embassy in Nigeria over the "deteriorating security situation" in the African country.

The development comes weeks after the U.S. military reportedly sent MQ-9 Reaper drones to Nigeria amid fears of a renewed insurgency by the terrorist group Boko Haram. The day before the authorization was issued, gunmen attacked two villages about 155 miles from Abuja, where the U.S. embassy is located, killing 20 people, residents told The Associated Press.

"On April 8, 2026, the U.S. Department of State authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members from U.S. Embassy Abuja due to the deteriorating security situation," the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria said. "The U.S. Embassy in Abuja will remain open but will have limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Nigeria."

"The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos will continue to provide routine and emergency services to U.S. citizens in Nigeria," it added. "The Department of State Travel Advisory for Nigeria remains at Level 3, recommending travelers reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, armed gangs, and inconsistent availability of health care services."

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The embassy also said that "U.S. citizens in Abuja should consider departing if you do not need to remain for emergency or essential purposes."

The recent attacks occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in Bagna and Erena, located in the Shiroro area of Niger state.

"They came on motorbikes and began shooting. It was a surprise attack, because it was in the early hours of the morning," Jibrin Isah, who lives in Erena, told the AP.

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Residents said that at least 20 people were killed, with more missing. However, local police said that only three people were killed.

The State Department said in a travel advisory issued Wednesday that there is "risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Nigeria," adding that "Terrorists collaborate with local gangs to expand their reach" and "They may attack with little or no warning."

The MQ-9 drones reportedly were deployed to Nigeria in late March after 200 U.S. troops arrived in February to provide training and intelligence. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is battling a complex security crisis, especially in the north of the country.

A spokesperson for AFRICOM, the U.S. Africa Command, had told the AP that U.S. troops "are working alongside their Nigerian counterparts to provide intelligence support, advisory assistance, and targeted training in support of the Nigerian Armed Forces."

Among the most prominent Islamic militant groups active in Nigeria are Boko Haram and its breakaway faction, which is affiliated with the Islamic State and is known as Islamic State West Africa Province, or ISWAP.

There is also the ISIS-linked Lakurawa, as well as other "bandit" groups that specialize in kidnapping for ransom and illegal mining.

President Donald Trump has spoken out against violence targeting Christians in Nigeria, telling Fox News Radio last year "I’m really angry about it" and "What’s happening in Nigeria is a disgrace."

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also met with Nigerian National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu last November amid threats from Trump to cut off aid to Nigeria if the country "continues to allow the killing of Christians." Nigerian officials have pushed back on the accusation.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom and The Associated Press contributed to this report.