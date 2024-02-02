Expand / Collapse search
North Korea

North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'war preparations' during first-ever Naval shipyard inspection in Nampho

North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un toured a shipyard in Nampho, the first of such a visit to the facility

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
North Korea launches ICBM that could reach any part of US: state TV Video

North Korea launches ICBM that could reach any part of US: state TV

North Korean state TV published footage of the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile Monday. (KRT)

North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un reasserted his goal that the military step up "war preparations" on Friday, state media said.

The comment came as he toured a shipyard in Nampho bolstering his country’s navy and as his military conducted weapons tests by firing cruise missiles into the sea.

Kim has ramped up his country’s industrial efforts in recent months with the goal of building a nuclear-armed navy to counter what he perceives as threats from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.

The navy "presents itself as the most important issue in reliably defending the maritime sovereignty of the country and stepping up the war preparations," Kim said during an inspection of the naval facility, according to North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency.

NORTH KOREA FIRES MULTIPLE CRUISE MISSILES IN 3RD TEST WITHIN A WEEK, SOUTH KOREA SAYS

Kim, officials at the shipyard

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits a shipyard in Nampho, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

According to the Korean news agency, the warships being constructed in Nampho are related to a five-year military development plan set during a ruling party congress in early 2021. It did not specify the types of warships being built.

At the shipyard, Kim ordered workers to "unconditionally" complete the efforts within the timeframe of the plan that runs through 2025, KCNA said.

Kim walking

The warships being constructed in Nampho are related to a five-year military development plan set in 2021, KCNA reported. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Kim previously revealed an extensive wish list of advanced military assets, which included nuclear-powered submarines and the ability to launch nuclear missiles from underwater.

NORTH KOREA NOW USING AI IN NUCLEAR PROGRAM: REPORT

Kim Inae, a spokesperson for South Korea’s Unification Ministry, said it was the first time the ministry was aware of the North Korean dictator conducting a military inspection in Nampho.

Kim next to a ship

South Korea’s Unification Ministry said Kim's visit was the first time it was aware of the North Korean dictator conducting a military inspection in Nampho. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

"By making military threats routine, North Korea is trying to create a sense of insecurity among South Korean people to undermine trust in their government and to attract international attention to build an atmosphere in which its demands must be accepted to resolve the crisis on the Korean Peninsula," she said

The comments were reported hours before North Korea’s military launched several projectiles into its western sea.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the U.S. and South Korean militaries confirmed the launch of multiple missiles and said they were analyzing the specific number of projectiles and would provide an assessment of their flights.

The launches were North Korea’s fourth round of cruise missile tests in 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.