Trump remains 'receptive' to dialogue with Kim Jong Un despite reported letter snub

The White House on Wednesday said President Donald Trump remains "receptive" to dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un despite his reported rejection.

North Korea media outlets on Wednesday claimed that at least one letter written by Trump to Kim – who during his first term became alleged pen pals and exchanged "love" letters – has been refused by the North Korean leader.

The White House did not confirm to Fox News Digital whether Trump’s most recent letter had been snubbed by Kim, but instead White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, "The president remains receptive to correspondence with Kim Jong Un."

Levitt said Trump would like to see progress first built on the summit he had with Kim in Singapore in 2018 during his first term.

"As for specific correspondence, I'll leave that to the president to answer," she added.

