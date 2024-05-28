North Korean rocket carrying military satellite explodes after launch, crashes into sea

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

North Korea unsuccessfully attempted another satellite launch this week, ending in the explosion and crash of the rocket carrying the craft into the sea.

The rocket launch, conducted Monday, failed after the engine reportedly exploded midair not long after takeoff.

"The launch failed due to the air blast of the new-type satellite carrier rocket during the first-stage flight," Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

KCNA is one of North Korea's state-aligned news outlets.

NORTH KOREA MAY BE PREPARING TO LAUNCH MILITARY SATELLITE, SOUTH KOREA SAYS

An unnamed vice-director of the National Aerospace Technology Administration said that the fiery malfunction was caused by a newly developed liquid oxygen-petroleum engine.

Neighboring countries Japan and South Korea were informed by North Korean officials earlier this week that a rocket launch would be taking place between Monday and June 8.

NORTH KOREA CONTINUES TESTING NEW NUCLEAR-CAPABLE CRUISE MISSILE, CONDUCTS 2 TESTS WITHIN A WEEK

The Monday launch was the country's latest attempt to put a second satellite into space.

"We are aware of the DPRK's May 27 launch using ballistic missile technology, which, is a brazen violation of multiple unanimous UNSC resolutions, raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond," said U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The launch was conducted only a few hours after trilateral meetings were held between South Korea, Japan and China.

It came as a surprise due to North Korea's historic tendency not to test weapons at the same time as its ally, China, was pursuing diplomatic objectives in the East Asian region.