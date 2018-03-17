North Korean minister to meet again with Swedish counterpart

North Korea's foreign minister is set to meet again with his Swedish counterpart amid growing speculation about a possible meeting in the Scandinavian country between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Ri Yong Ho, who arrived late Thursday in Stockholm, is expected to meet Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom Saturday. Details about their talks had been shrouded in secrecy.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry said Friday a summary of their discussions would be provided afterward.

Ri's surprise trip to Stockholm has taken on added significance due to expectations that a Trump-Kim summit could defuse the tensions over North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

Wallstrom said Friday that she had "good and constructive" talks and "we value this opportunity to arrange a meeting."