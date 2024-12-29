Expand / Collapse search
North Korea

North Korea vows 'toughest' US policy in vague announcement

Kim Jong Un condemned the US, Japan and South Korea as a 'nuclear military bloc'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
North Korea's regime vowed to take up its "toughest" policies against the U.S. at a meeting of the country's ruling party last week.

The Dec. 23-27 meeting featured top members of the Workers' Party of Korea, including dictator Kim Jong Un. State media outlet KCNA said leaders condemned ongoing partnerships between the U.S., Japan and South Korea, as a "nuclear military bloc."

"This reality clearly shows to which direction we should advance and what we should do and how," the party said in a statement.

The meeting comes as North Korea faces mounting tension with Western governments after sending troops to assist in Russia's invasion of Ukraine this fall.

SOUTH KOREA IMPOSES A TRAVEL BAN ON PRESIDENT YOON OVER MARTIAL LAW DECLARATION

Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a plenary session of the Central Committee of the Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency. (KCNA via REUTERS)

Kim's regime also condemned South Korea as an "anti-communist outpost" following this week's meetings, a reference to President Yoon Suk-Yeoul's attempt to impose martial law earlier this month.

SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT APOLOGIZES FOR DECLARING MARTIAL LAW AHEAD OF IMPEACHMENT VOTE

North Korea had remained silent for roughly a week after Yoon's attempt, which was foiled by the nation's legislature. Kim Jong Un's regime finally commented on the issue through its state-run news outlet on Dec. 11.

Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP)

"The shocking incident of the puppet Yoon Suk Yeol regime, which was faced with a serious governance crisis and an impeachment crisis, suddenly declared a martial law decree and unhesitatingly wielded the guns and knives of its fascist dictatorship," KCNA said in a report.

"The international community is sternly watching, with assessments that the martial law incident exposed vulnerabilities in South Korean society ... and that Yoon Suk Yeol’s political life could face an early end," KCNA added.

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo during a signing ceremony of the new partnership in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Kristina Kormilitsyna, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

South Korea's legislature impeached Yoon soon after his power grab, and a national court is deliberating over whether to uphold his removal.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.