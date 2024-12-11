North Korea condemns South Korea as 'fascist dictatorship' after martial law scare

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

North Korea condemned South Korea as a "fascist dictatorship" Wednesday in reaction to President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt to impose martial law.

North Korea had remained silent for roughly a week after Yoon's attempt, which was foiled by the nation's legislature. Kim's regime finally commented on the issue through its state-run news outlet, KCNA.

"The shocking incident of the puppet Yoon Suk Yeol regime, which was faced with a serious governance crisis and an impeachment crisis, suddenly declared a martial law decree and unhesitatingly wielded the guns and knives of its fascist dictatorship," KCNA said in a report.

SOUTH KOREA IMPOSES A TRAVEL BAN ON PRESIDENT YOON OVER MARTIAL LAW DECLARATION

"Yoon Suk Yeol, who was faced with the possibility of being kicked out, committed an insane act that was reminiscent of the coup during the military dictatorship several decades ago and that drew strong condemnation from all walks of life, including the opposition party and further ignited the public anger demanding impeachment, the statement continued.

"The international community is sternly watching, with assessments that the martial law incident exposed vulnerabilities in South Korean society ... and that Yoon Suk Yeol’s political life could face an early end," KCNA added.

SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT APOLOGIZES FOR DECLARING MARTIAL LAW AHEAD OF IMPEACHMENT VOTE

While the legislature blocked Yoon's attempt to enforce martial law earlier this month, it failed in an impeachment vote against Yoon this week. Investigations into Yoon's power grab remain active, however.

South Korea’s former defense minister, Kim Yong Hyun, attempted suicide while in detention over the president's martial law declaration before officials stopped him.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party plans to hold a second impeachment vote against Yoon on Saturday for his declaration to impose martial law after the first attempt failed.

Shin Yong Hae, commissioner general of the Korea Correctional Service, told lawmakers Wednesday at a parliament committee meeting that Kim attempted to kill himself overnight at a detention center in the capital of Seoul but that the attempt to end his life was unsuccessful after officials stopped him.