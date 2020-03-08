North Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles, South Korean military says

North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast early Monday, according to South Korea's military, amid a deadlock in a U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at stripping the rogue nation of its nuclear weapons.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected the three launches made from a town in the North’s South Hamgyong province.

The statement said South Korea’s military was monitoring North Korea for possible additional launches.

NORTH KOREA AND KIM JONG UN: MEET THE KNOWN KEY PLAYERS IN THE REGIME

In recent days, North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un supervised two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises in its first weapons tests since late November.

South Korea and some European countries protested against the launches, and the North has lashed out at it saying it has the sovereignty rights to conduct military drills.

Nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington have remained stalled since the second summit between Kim and President Trump in Vietnam in Hanoi ended without any agreement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kim had entered the new year vowing to bolster his nuclear deterrent in the face of what his regime called “gangster-like” U.S. sanctions and pressure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.