North Korea and China share ‘comradeship written with blood,’ Xi tells Kim in official letter

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese diplomats in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Armistice Day of the Korean War.

The Chinese delegation, led by Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong, presented the supreme leader with an official letter from President Xi Jinping.

"No matter how the international storm changes, safeguarding, consolidating and developing relations between China and North Korea will always be a firm policy direction of the Chinese Communist Party and the government," Xi wrote, according to Chinese state media outlet Xinhua.

Xi wrote in the letter that the two communist nations share a "comradeship written with blood" from the casualties of the Korean War, according to Yonhap News Agency.

However, the full contents of the letter have not been disclosed.

The Chinese delegation was not the only state visitor to Pyongyang this week.

The defense chiefs of Russia and North Korea came together on Wednesday for a bilateral meeting in the hermit kingdom's capital.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with his North Korean counterpart, Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam, expressing desire for greater cooperation.

"For Russia, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is an important partner, with which we share a common border and a rich history of cooperation," Shoigu said, according to The Moscow Times.

Media released by the Russian Defense Ministry showed footage and photographs of the meeting between the two Eastern military leaders.