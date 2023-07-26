Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

North Korean, Russian defense ministers hold meeting in Pyongyang amid celebrations

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called North Korea 'an important partner' in global politics

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The defense chiefs of Russia and North Korea came together on Wednesday for a bilateral meeting in the hermit kingdom's capital.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with his North Korean counterpart, Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam, expressing desire for greater cooperation.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and members of the Russian military delegation visit the Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il monuments at the Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, North Korea on July 26, 2023. (Russian Defense Ministry/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"For Russia, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is an important partner, with which we share a common border and a rich history of cooperation," Shoigu said, according to The Moscow Times.

Media released by the Russian Defense Ministry showed footage and photographs of the meeting between the two Eastern military leaders.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, 3rd left, meets with North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam, 3rd right, in Pyongyang, North Korea on July 26, 2023. (Russian Defense Ministry/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Shoigu expressed gratitude for his "Korean friends" and the "rich program offered." 

He added, "From the first minutes I felt your care and attention."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu meets with North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam, pictured here, in Pyongyang, North Korea on July 26, 2023. (Russian Defense Ministry/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Dictator Kim Jong Un's regime invited Russia and China to send delegations to the hermit kingdom ahead of Korean War Armistice Day celebrations.

The long-allied countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the holiday, known as Victory Day in North Korea.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and members of the Russian military delegation lay flowers at the Liberation Monument in Pyongyang, North Korea on July 26, 2023. (Photo by Russian Defense Ministry / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Chinese delegation will be led by Political Bureau Central Committee member Li Hongzhong, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"China and the DPRK are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers. Our two parties and the two countries have had a good tradition of friendly exchanges. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. "Having a high-level Chinese delegation visit the DPRK and mark the occasion shows the high importance both sides attach to our bilateral ties."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com