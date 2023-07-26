North Korean, Russian defense ministers hold meeting in Pyongyang amid celebrations

The defense chiefs of Russia and North Korea came together on Wednesday for a bilateral meeting in the hermit kingdom's capital.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with his North Korean counterpart, Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam, expressing desire for greater cooperation.

NORTH KOREA ISSUES RARE INVITATION TO RUSSIAN, CHINESE DELEGATIONS FOR ANNIVERSARY OF KOREAN WAR ARMISTICE

"For Russia, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is an important partner, with which we share a common border and a rich history of cooperation," Shoigu said, according to The Moscow Times.

Media released by the Russian Defense Ministry showed footage and photographs of the meeting between the two Eastern military leaders.

STATE DEPARTMENT SAYS 'NO NEW COMMUNICATIONS' BETWEEN US, NORTH KOREA OVER SOLDIER TRAVIS KING

Shoigu expressed gratitude for his "Korean friends" and the "rich program offered."

He added, "From the first minutes I felt your care and attention."

NORTH KOREA FIRES 2 MISSILES AMID US NUCLEAR SUB IN SOUTH KOREA, SOLDIER CROSSING DMZ

Dictator Kim Jong Un's regime invited Russia and China to send delegations to the hermit kingdom ahead of Korean War Armistice Day celebrations.

The long-allied countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the holiday, known as Victory Day in North Korea.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chinese delegation will be led by Political Bureau Central Committee member Li Hongzhong, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"China and the DPRK are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers. Our two parties and the two countries have had a good tradition of friendly exchanges. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. "Having a high-level Chinese delegation visit the DPRK and mark the occasion shows the high importance both sides attach to our bilateral ties."