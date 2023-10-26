North Korea accuses Israel of 'genocide' in Gaza, labels US an 'accomplice'

North Korea is accusing Israel of masterminding the ongoing violence between themselves and Hamas — and claiming the U.S. is an accomplice.

North Korean media accused Israel of responsibility for the recent explosion near al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

"What should not be overlooked is that Israel's such criminal act was openly committed under the undisguised patronage of the U.S.," a North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson told state media outlet Korean Central News Agency.

"Immediately after the bombing of the hospital by Israel, the U.S. covered such crime, making absurd sophism that the incident seemed to be committed by other forces rather than Israel," the North Korean spokesperson continued. "This shows that the U.S. is an accomplice who connived at and fostered Israel's genocide."

Hamas has claimed Israel was behind the Oct. 17 explosion that killed hundreds of people, but the source of the rocket has been disputed.

President Biden has asserted intelligence networks' belief that the explosion was caused by a misfire from Gaza militants themselves.

"I was outraged by the bombing of the hospital yesterday. Based on what I’ve seen, it was done by the other team. Not you," Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a press conference on Oct. 18. "But there's a lot of people out there who are not sure."

Following an investigation, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) provided its findings with regard to the source of the airstrike.

"An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the al-Ahli [Baptist] hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit," IDF officials said. "Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza."

North Korea has been a consistent supporter of Hamas and the group's violence in Israel since the terrorist attack earlier this month that killed approximately 1,400 people in one day.

Russia has boasted similar rhetoric to North Korea, blaming U.S. interventionism for the terrorism and violence plaguing the region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un have significantly strengthened relations between the countries — most recently with a rare diplomatic envoy from the hermit kingdom.

