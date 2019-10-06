Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mexican Cartel Violence
Published

National Geographic reporter shot while conducting interview in Mexico

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 6

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 6 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A National Geographic journalist was recovering Saturday after being shot in the leg in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, while interviewing a purported drug dealer for a story about violence in the border city.

The incident involving an unidentified American journalist happened Friday night at an address where officials said two drug traffickers were also killed in April, according to reports. Ciudad Juarez is located about 10 miles south of El Paso, Texas.

The subject of the interview was killed and another suspected drug dealer died after being taken to a hospital.

Police vehicles and a yellow police line cordon are pictured at a crime scene after a National Geographic journalist was shot in the leg late Friday while interviewing an alleged drug dealer. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

Police vehicles and a yellow police line cordon are pictured at a crime scene after a National Geographic journalist was shot in the leg late Friday while interviewing an alleged drug dealer. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

Investigators said the men were targeted by four assassins who showed up and opened fire, KTSM-TV reported. The attackers appeared to be female, according to Chihuahua Deputy Attorney General Jorge Nava Lopez.

MEXICAN DRUG CARTELS FUELING METH COMEBACK IN US, WITH SEIZURES AT 'HISTORICALLY HIGH LEVELS'

The reporter, who was with three other journalists, did not alert the police that they were going to be in the area and they were not being guarded at the time of the interview, KTSM added.

Lopez said the state was in possession of the journalists' equipment to determine whether they recorded the attack, according to the station.

KIDNAPPED MEXICAN POLICE COMMANDER FOUND BEHEADED IN CANCUN

The Associated Press quoted Nava as saying the journalist appeared to have been caught in an ambush that resulted in a shootout.

Nava said the plan to interview members of organized crime was “obviously risky.”

The journalist and crew left Mexico for El Paso on Saturday after investigators interviewed them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

National Geographic representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mexico is considered the most dangerous country for journalists in the Western Hemisphere.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.