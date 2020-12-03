Expand / Collapse search
World
Published

Multiple casualties at large explosion at UK warehouse

One witness said warehouse was being used as waste center

Associated Press
LONDON – A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion Thursday at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol.

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 11:22 a.m. to a large explosion at the warehouse in the industrial area of Avonmouth located near Bristol, which is about 120 miles (195 kilometers) west of London.

This photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, shows the building in Bristol, where fire crews, police and paramedics are responding to a "large" explosion, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local emergency services department says fire and rescue workers are responding to a report of a “large” explosion at a port near the southwest England city of Bristol. (@Twitter/jawadburhan98 via AP)

The fire service said its personnel have been joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and medics from the South West Ambulance Service.

“We can confirm there are multiple casualties on site,” a fire service spokesman said. “The incident is ongoing.”

Witness Jawad Burhan said there was a “helicopter looking for missing people” and that police had closed a nearby road leading up to the warehouse, which he believed was being used as a waste center.

In this photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, police officers attend the scene of a "large" explosion, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local emergency services department says fire and rescue workers are responding to a report of a “large” explosion at a port near the southwest England city of Bristol. (@Twitter/jawadburhan98 via AP)

“I heard the sound, I’m working beside the building in another warehouse," he said. “After 10 minutes, I saw the helicopter coming and the police.”